The Applicant, Associated Farms has requested two Conditional Use Permits (CUP) to renew an agricultural lease (Lease B-232) located at 2610 North Country Club Drive. The two Conditional Use Permits (CUP) are for Worker Housing Agricultural and a Farm Center. A community Hearing is being held by the Community Council as required by Code of Ordinances Chapter 25 Article 2.8.4.
Associated Farms – Conditional Use Permit
Details
EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
October 22 @ 5:00 pm
END:
October 22 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Julio Lugo
Contact Email:
Contact Phone:
Files:Council-Hearing-Notice.pdf