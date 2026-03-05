Child Abuse Prevention Month – Family Craft Night!

Get ready for a super‑fun, creativity‑packed Family Craft Night! In celebration of Child Abuse Prevention Month, FAC is bringing families together for an evening full of color, imagination, and big smiles.

Partner departments will host its own hands‑on craft station, and families can bounce from table to table trying out all kinds of awesome projects. Think paint, glue, sparkles, stickers—everything kids love!

And don’t forget: Dinner will be provided for the first 150 attendees! Come early, grab a meal, and dive right into the fun.

Join us for:

• Silly, creative arts‑and‑craft adventures

• Friendly tribal program staff with activities and giveaways

• A playful space for kids to explore and create

• A joyful night celebrating strong families and safe, happy communities

• Dinner for the first 150 guests!

Bring your creativity, bring your family, and get ready to make memories (and lots of crafts!) together!