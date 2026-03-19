Child Find: Little Explorers Sensory Playtime

Join Child Find and CRS Adaptive Recreation on Thursday, April 9, from 5-6PM for a hands-on sensory event. See your little one be WOW-ed with new experiences that tantalize all the senses! Plus, you’ll learn how to incorporate sensory play into everyday activities. Dress for a mess!

No registration is required, drop-in anytime! This FREE event is intended for children 2-5 years old; all youth must be accompanied by a caregiver.

For more information contact Child Find: (480)362-2257

E-mail: childfind@saltriverschools.org