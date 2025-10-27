Cookbook Club

Join Community Recreational Services Salt River Tribal Library for a cozy evening filled with food, fun, and community!
Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just getting started, come enjoy great conversation while exploring the library’s cookbook collection, or bring along one of your own favorites to share!
New dates, same great flavor!
Come cook, chat, and discover new recipes at the Salt River Tribal Library:
November 13, 2025, December 11, 2025, and January 8, 2026 from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Have questions? Contact the Salt River Tribal Library at 480-362-6600 or email TribalLibrary@SRPMIC-nsn.gov.