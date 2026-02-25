Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)

  • Gaming Enterprise Board Quarterly Report | Gaming Enterprise Board
  • Petition Update | Simon Goldenberg
  • Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier

Regular Session | 3:00PM (This is an open session)

  • Civil Traffic Code Updates | Jeff Harmon
  • Housing Webpage and Naming Contest | Normalinda Sidney, Housing Project Management – Heather Swanson, Sr. Construction Manager (CDD)

Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers 10091 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ  85256

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
DATE:
February 25, 2026 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Erica Harvier
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7466
Files: