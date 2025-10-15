Council Meeting Agenda – October 15, 2025

THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Board Issue
* Bison Letter
* Board Appointments (Judicial Selection Committee)
* Board Application Review (Education-CM Rep / PCC & SRSR – CM Reps)
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
>Introduction of the 64th Miss Indian Arizona, Sialik King
>Certification of Enrollment
>Special Use Permit

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
October 15 @ 5:00 pm
END:
October 15 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803627466
Files:
10-15-2025-AGENDA-1.pdf