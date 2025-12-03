Council Meeting Agenda – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LEHI COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 1231 E. OAK STREET, MESA, AZ 85203.

1:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Truancy Code Updates
* RME Pow Wow
* No Mac Project
* Audit Committee Request
* Saddleback Contract
*Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
*PUBLIC HEARING: No Mac – Proposed Business Lease, Rezoning, and Conditional Use Permits
*General Welfare Election Announcement
*Osborn Road Proposed Road and Utility Easement
*Truancy Code Updates
*CY2026 12% Gaming Grant Inter-Governmental Agreements
*Announcement of Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)

 

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
December 3 @ 5:00 pm
END:
December 3 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Lehi Community Center | Mesa, Arizona United States
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803627466
Files:
12-03-2025-AGENDA.pdf