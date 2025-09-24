Domestic Violence Awareness Seminar

Join us on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at the ALA Cafeteria for an evening of awareness and support in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will feature informational booths, guest speakers, food, raffle prizes (including a 65” Vizio Smart TV), and free shirts for the first 75 attendees. Show your support for victims and survivors by wearing purple and sharing your photos with #SRPMICSpeakUpTellSomeone.