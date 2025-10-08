🎃Fall Carnival with Adaptive Recreation!🎃

Fall is here, and we’re celebrating with Adaptive Recreation’s Fall Carnival!

Join us on Monday, October 27th from 6:00–8:00 PM at the Salt River Community Building for an evening full of food, games, and prizes. This family-friendly event is free and open to the community, so bring your friends and loved ones for a night of laughter, fun, and fall festivities.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make special memories with us this season!

For more information about the event or about Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation Program, please give us a call at 480-362-3390

The Adaptive Recreation Program is intended for individuals with documented disabilities, including those with an IEP, 504 plan, or DDD eligibility. It aims to serve community members who may require additional support to participate in CRS programs.