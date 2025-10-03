Family Fright Night is creeping into Ske:g Himdag Ki: on October 29 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Join Community Recreational Services and the Salt River Tribal Library for fun kids activities and games, spooky craft stations, community vendors and partner info tables, a monster cake walk and a costume contest. Adults can test the horror movie knowledge during the Scary Movie Chamber of Trivia with Woodenhead Collective.

First 100 attendees receive bean and cheese or red chili popovers so don’t be late.