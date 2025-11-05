Free Animal Health Event – NAGI Foundation

Free Animal Health Event for Dogs and Cats!

BY APPOINTMENT

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Salt River Ballfields – 1839 N. Longmore Rd

SRPMIC members and residents can bring their pets for free exams, vaccines, flea/tick treatment, microchipping, heartworm prevention, health screenings, and medical concerns.

Book your appointment!

Scheduling is now open:

NAGIFoundation.org/Appointment

Please Note:

SRPMIC members and residents of the Community are eligible with Tribal ID or proof of residency.

All pets must be brought by their legal owner (18+), cats in carriers and dogs on a leash.

For more info, contact the NAGI Foundation by calling (602) 730-2092.

This free animal event is hosted by the NAGI Foundation.