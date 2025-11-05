Free Animal Health Event – NAGI Foundation

Free Animal Health Event for Dogs and Cats!
BY APPOINTMENT

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Salt River Ballfields – 1839 N. Longmore Rd

SRPMIC members and residents can bring their pets for free exams, vaccines, flea/tick treatment, microchipping, heartworm prevention, health screenings, and medical concerns.

Book your appointment!
Scheduling is now open:
NAGIFoundation.org/Appointment

Please Note:
SRPMIC members and residents of the Community are eligible with Tribal ID or proof of residency.
All pets must be brought by their legal owner (18+), cats in carriers and dogs on a leash.

For more info, contact the NAGI Foundation by calling (602) 730-2092.

This free animal event is hosted by the NAGI Foundation.

Details

START:
November 13
END:
November 15
VENUE:
Salt River Ballfields | Scottsdale, AZ
RSVP:
Event Link
Contact Name:
Sheila Iyengar
Contact Email:
info@nagifoundation.org
Contact Phone:
602-730-2092
Files:
November-2025-Clinic-Flier-Digital-Signage.png