Free Animal Health Event – NAGI Foundation

Free Animal Health Event for Dogs and Cats!
BY APPOINTMENT
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Salt River Ballfields – 1839 N. Longmore Rd
SRPMIC members and residents can bring their pets for free exams, vaccines, flea/tick treatment, microchipping, heartworm prevention, health screenings, and medical concerns.
Book your appointment!
Scheduling is now open:
NAGIFoundation.org/Appointment
Please Note:
SRPMIC members and residents of the Community are eligible with Tribal ID or proof of residency.
All pets must be brought by their legal owner (18+), cats in carriers and dogs on a leash.
For more info, contact the NAGI Foundation by calling (602) 730-2092.
This free animal event is hosted by the NAGI Foundation.