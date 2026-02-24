Higher Education Scholarship Orientation

The Salt River Higher Education Program offers early college outreach, financial assistance, and education and career advising to enrolled SRPMIC members. Call or email today to learn more, or join us at an upcoming Orientation; these hour-long sessions are located in the Salt River Schools Education Board Room (4836 N. Center Street) or on Microsoft Teams (indicated with an *)!

Questions? Call Higher Ed at 480-362-2547 or visit www.he.saltriverschools.org.

March

Tuesday, March 3, at 10AM

Friday, March 20, at Noon*

April

Tuesday, April 7, at 4PM

Tuesday, April 21, at Noon*

Higher Ed Application Deadline April 30th

May

Friday, May 15, at 10AM

June

Tuesday, June 2, at Noon

Higher Ed Application Deadline June 30th

July