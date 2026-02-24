Higher Education Scholarship Orientation

The Salt River Higher Education Program offers early college outreach, financial assistance, and education and career advising to enrolled SRPMIC members. Call or email today to learn more, or join us at an upcoming Orientation; these hour-long sessions are located in the Salt River Schools Education Board Room (4836 N. Center Street) or on Microsoft Teams (indicated with an *)!
Questions? Call Higher Ed at 480-362-2547 or visit www.he.saltriverschools.org.
March
Tuesday, March 3, at 10AM
Friday, March 20, at Noon*
April
Tuesday, April 7, at 4PM
Tuesday, April 21, at Noon*
Higher Ed Application Deadline April 30th
May
Friday, May 15, at 10AM
June
Tuesday, June 2, at Noon
Higher Ed Application Deadline June 30th
July
Tuesday, July 14, at 4PM
Higher Ed Application Deadline July 31st