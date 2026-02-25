Community Recreational Services is excited to host Nike’s Honor Roll Skateboard Instructor Program, a structured training designed to develop safe, confident, and community-focused skateboard instructors.

February 27th & 28th

Ages 16 & up

Ske:g Himdag Ki:

Participants will gain hands-on experience assisting with adaptive skateboarding, supporting skaters of all abilities in an inclusive and supportive environment. Instructors will also work alongside afterschool skateboarding programs, helping youth build confidence, discipline, and leadership through skateboarding.

Instructor certification

First Aid & CPR

HEADS UP Concussion Training

Learn how to inspire the next generation of skateboarders

This program emphasizes community-focused events, giving participants the opportunity to help spread skateboarding beyond the park and into schools, community centers, and local events, while promoting safety, empowerment, and accessibility for everyone.

This is more than a training, it’s a chance to represent, lead, and help grow skate culture in the right way. If you love skateboarding and want to be part of something bigger, this is your chance.