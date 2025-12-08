Registration Now Open!
Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation is excited to offer Horses Help, a unique therapeutic and adaptive horsemanship program designed to build confidence, strength, connection, and emotional well-being.
Participants will engage in fun, hands-on activities with horses in a safe and supportive environment.
Session Dates
January Session – Adaptive Only
- January 10
- January 17
- January 24
February Session – All Abilities
- February 7
- February 14
- February 28
Register using the SignUpGenius link below or by scanning the QR code.
Questions? Call 480-362-3390