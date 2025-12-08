Registration Now Open!

Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation is excited to offer Horses Help, a unique therapeutic and adaptive horsemanship program designed to build confidence, strength, connection, and emotional well-being.

Participants will engage in fun, hands-on activities with horses in a safe and supportive environment.

Session Dates

January Session – Adaptive Only

January 10

January 17

January 24

February Session – All Abilities

February 7

February 14

February 28

Register using the SignUpGenius link below or by scanning the QR code.

https://sugeni.us/e3gg

Questions? Call 480-362-3390