Horses Help

Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation is excited to offer Horses Help, a unique therapeutic and adaptive horsemanship program designed to build confidence, strength, connection, and emotional well-being.

Participants will engage in fun, hands-on activities with horses in a safe and supportive environment.

Session Dates

January Session – Adaptive Only

  • January 10
  • January 17
  • January 24

February Session – All Abilities

  • February 7
  • February 14
  • February 28

 

Register using the SignUpGenius link below or by scanning the QR code.

https://sugeni.us/e3gg

Questions? Call 480-362-3390

Details

START:
January 10
END:
February 28
RSVP:
Event Link
Contact Name:
Ethan Larned
Contact Email:
CRSAdaptive@SRPMIC-NSN.GOV
Contact Phone:
480-362-3390
Files:
