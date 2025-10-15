Land Management Board (LMB) Public Hearing

The Land Management Board has scheduled a Community Hearing for a project located on allotted land. We are extending this invitation to all Community Members and Landowners with ownership interest within a ½ mile radius to attend this Community Hearing regarding the following: Osborn Road (Beverly St. Alignment to Extension Rd.) – Proposed Road and Utility Easement.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Engineering and Construction Services Department (ECS) is requesting a Right-of-Way easement located along Osborn Road (between Beverly St. Alignment and Extension Rd.) in order to make roadway and utility improvements. The existing water main is old and needs to be replaced. The main goal of the project is to ensure legal ingress and egress for every single allotment, replace the existing water line, provide improved all-weather public roads for existing and future homesite and provide improved tribal services (e.g. fire hydrants, fiber-to-homes, etc.).