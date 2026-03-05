Lean into Skating

Get ready to ride with Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation at our Lean Into Skating program! Participants will learn the basics of skateboarding in a fun, supportive, and safe environment.

All equipment is provided, including skateboards, helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, just bring your excitement!

Program Dates: March 30, April 6, April 13, and April 27

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Skatepark

Registration Opens: March 17

Register: https://sugeni.us/einp

For more information, please contact CRS Adaptive Recreation at (480) 362-3390 or email crsadaptive@srpmic-nsn.gov

Details

DATES:
March 30, 2026 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
April 6, 2026
April 13, 2026
April 27, 2026
VENUE:
Ske:g Himdag Ki: | Scottsdale, AZ
RSVP:
Event Link
Contact Name:
CRS Adaptive Recreation
Contact Email:
crsadaptive@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803623390
Files:
LEAN-INTO-SKATING-8.5-x-11-in.jpg