LEHI – Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)
- Wells Fargo Swap Agreement | Cheryl Scott & Kevin Stevenson
- Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier
Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)
- Special Use Permit (SUP) | Julio Lugo, CDD Planning Services
- Failed Septic Systems Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Resolution | Sherri Logg
- General Welfare Update | Theresa Rosier
- Technical Amendment Ordinance for Existing Court Ordered Payments | Jeff Harmon
Location: Lehi Community Building – 1231 E. Oak Street, Mesa, AZ 85203