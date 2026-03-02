LEHI – Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)

  • Wells Fargo Swap Agreement | Cheryl Scott & Kevin Stevenson
  • Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier

Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)

  • Special Use Permit (SUP) | Julio Lugo, CDD Planning Services
  • Failed Septic Systems Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Resolution | Sherri Logg
  • General Welfare Update | Theresa Rosier
  • Technical Amendment Ordinance for Existing Court Ordered Payments | Jeff Harmon

Location: Lehi Community Building – 1231 E. Oak Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
DATE:
March 4, 2026 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Lehi Community Center | Mesa, Arizona United States
Contact Name:
Erica Harvier
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7466
Files: