Sensory Splash Night

Make a splash in a calm and welcoming environment at Sensory Splash Night with Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation!

Enjoy a relaxed pool experience designed with reduced noise, smaller group sizes, adaptive equipment, and supportive staff to help ensure a comfortable and fun evening for all participants.

Dates: April 9 & April 24
Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Pool

Registration Opens: March 24

Register: https://sugeni.us/eRSU

For questions or more information, please contact CRS Adaptive Recreation at (480) 362-3390.

April 9, 2026 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
April 24, 2026 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Ske:g Himdag Ki: | Scottsdale, AZ
Event Link
CRS Adaptive Recreation
crsadaptive@srpmic-nsn.gov
4803623390
