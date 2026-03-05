Make a splash in a calm and welcoming environment at Sensory Splash Night with Community Recreational Services Adaptive Recreation!
Enjoy a relaxed pool experience designed with reduced noise, smaller group sizes, adaptive equipment, and supportive staff to help ensure a comfortable and fun evening for all participants.
Dates: April 9 & April 24
Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Pool
Registration Opens: March 24
Register: https://sugeni.us/eRSU
For questions or more information, please contact CRS Adaptive Recreation at (480) 362-3390.