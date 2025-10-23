SRPMIC COMMUNITY SENIORS MEETING

Hosted by SRPMIC Council

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Breakfast 9:00 am | Meeting 10:00 am

Salt River Community Building – 1880 Longmore Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Agenda to Follow: The meeting agenda will be released shortly. We appreciate your patience. THIS MEETING IS FOR ENROLLED SRP-MIC COMMUNITY MEMBER SENIORS (55+ YEARS).

SALT RIVER TRIBAL IDS WILL BE REQUIRED: The Office of Membership will be on-site to check tribal IDs.

If you have any questions, please call the SRP-MIC Council Secretaries’ Office at (480) 362-7469.