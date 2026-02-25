Tortilla Festival 2026

Join Huhugam Ki: Museum for the 2026 Tortilla Festival. Community members are invited to experience a day filled with cultural demonstrations, hands-on learning, and family-friendly activities.

Event highlights include:

• Tortilla classes

• Tortilla etiquette

• Native food samples

• Kitchen craft artists

• Tortilla demonstrations from the 4 Southern Tribes

• Food vendors

• Games

• Tortilla basics

• Tortilla Maker Olympics

• Live music by Chicken Scratch Band: Waila Style 87

Come and see the sunrise lighting of the fires and celebrate Cemaith / Modiily 2026 with us.

For more information:

480-362-6320

www.huhugamki.org