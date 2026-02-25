Tortilla Festival 2026

Join Huhugam Ki: Museum for the 2026 Tortilla Festival. Community members are invited to experience a day filled with cultural demonstrations, hands-on learning, and family-friendly activities.
Event highlights include:
• Tortilla classes
• Tortilla etiquette
• Native food samples
• Kitchen craft artists
• Tortilla demonstrations from the 4 Southern Tribes
• Food vendors
• Games
• Tortilla basics
• Tortilla Maker Olympics
• Live music by Chicken Scratch Band: Waila Style 87
Come and see the sunrise lighting of the fires and celebrate Cemaith / Modiily 2026 with us.
For more information:
480-362-6320
www.huhugamki.org