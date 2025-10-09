3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat Story Time!
Join the Salt River Tribal Library on Monday, October 27, 2025, starting at 5:30 PM for a frightfully fun evening of stories and trick-or-treating throughout Ske:g Himdag Ki:
Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy spooky stories, sweet treats, and festive fun for all ages!
Drop-ins welcome! RSVP encouraged beginning October 20, 2025, at 10 AM at the link below:
For questions or more information, please contact the Salt River Tribal Library at 480-362-6600