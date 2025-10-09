⚠️ Weather Alert⚠️ Prepare for possible flooding. Sandbags available 24/7 for Community Members — CLICK TO LEARN MORE

Trick-or-Treat Story Time

3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat Story Time!
Join the Salt River Tribal Library on Monday, October 27, 2025, starting at 5:30 PM for a frightfully fun evening of stories and trick-or-treating throughout Ske:g Himdag Ki:
Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy spooky stories, sweet treats, and festive fun for all ages!
Drop-ins welcome! RSVP encouraged beginning October 20, 2025, at 10 AM at the link below:
For questions or more information, please contact the Salt River Tribal Library at 480-362-6600

Details

START:
October 27 @ 5:30 pm
END:
October 27 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Ske:g Himdag Ki: | Scottsdale, AZ
RSVP:
Event Link
Contact Name:
Salt River Tribal Library
Contact Email:
triballibrary@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803626600
Files:
CRS_Library-Trick-Or-Treat-Story-Time.png