Wear Denim Day – Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Please join and wear something Denim!

On April 29th, 2026, the last Wednesday of April, we invite everyone to wear denim in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Stop by the café between 8:00am and 12:30pm to visit the FAC table and our partner tables. Create your own denim patch, learn about the history and purpose of Denim Day, and explore how you can help prevent sexual assault—starting with pledging to believe survivors and speak up.

Take the Pledge:

Make your voice heard by committing to stand with survivors, challenge harmful myths, and promote a culture of respect and safety. Every pledge strengthens our community’s efforts to prevent sexual violence.

This year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month slogan is:



“Together we are stronger”

