THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.
3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report
* Judicial Selection Committee
* ECS Project
* CDD Tribal Allotment
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters
5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
>PUBLIC HEARING: Associated Farms, (2) Conditional Use Permits
>2025 Veterans Day Celebration & Veterans Military Birthday Proclamation