THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)

* Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report

* Judicial Selection Committee

* ECS Project

* CDD Tribal Allotment

* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)

>PUBLIC HEARING: Associated Farms, (2) Conditional Use Permits

>2025 Veterans Day Celebration & Veterans Military Birthday Proclamation