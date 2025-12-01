January 2026 Per Capita Distribution Information

4th Quarter 2025 ELIGIBILITY DEADLINE December 31, 2025

Must be eighteen (18) years old, enrolled, and living to be eligible for the

January 2026 Per Capita Payment.

Deadlines for CHANGES

Direct Deposit Start-Ups and Changes: Friday, January 2nd at 5:00 PM. This deadline is for new start-ups for direct deposit or changes to existing information. All forms MUST be submitted with a “VOIDED” check or statement from the bank with the Routing and Account Numbers. Forms received by this date will be effective for the January 2026 payout. Forms received after this date will not be effective until the April 2026 payout.

Discontinue Direct Deposits: Friday, January 2nd at 5:00 PM. This deadline is to discontinue an existing direct deposit.

***Failing to notify the Per Capita department when an account is closed may delay your Per Capita payment.

Per Capita Eligibility: Tuesday, January 20th at 5:00PM. This deadline is for submitting the Adult SRP-MIC Member’s Per Capita Information Certificate. Forms received by this date will be effective for the January 2026 payout. Forms received after this date will not be processed until the first week of April 2026.

Tax Withholding Changes: Tuesday, January 20th at 5:00 PM. This deadline is for making changes to “Additional” tax withholding percentage or amount.

Tax forms are available on the Finance Per Capita Intranet Site and can also be requested by e-mailing finpercap1@srpmic-nsn.gov .

If you have any questions regarding:

Tribal ID, Per Capita Eligibility & Change Forms call Membership Services

@ 480-362-7600

Tax Withholding & Direct Deposits call Finance-Per Capita @ 480-362-7710