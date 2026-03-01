Register: Traditional Food Experience: Food is Medicine National Nutrition Month

Traditional Food Experience: Food is Medicine: Online Via Zoom 🌽✨

Food is more than just fuel—it’s medicine, history, and connection. Join us for a special three-part online series, Traditional Food Experience: Food Is Medicine, featuring Indigenous Chef Andrea Stanley and SRPMIC Registered Dietitians.



From cooking along with Chef Andrea to learning how ancestral foods can prevent diabetes and strengthen our community, this is a journey you won’t want to miss.



• When: March 23–25, 2026

• Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

• Where: Online via Zoom (Comfort of your own kitchen!)

• Cost: FREE!

🔗 Register here: https://shorturl.at/oV2C8

________________________________________

🗓️ The Experience Lineup

Mon, March 23 Indigenous Foodways Cook along with Chef Andrea Stanley as she explores pre-colonization diets.

Tue, March 24 Food Sovereignty Reclaim your health through the power of ancestral knowledge with Chef Andrea Stanley.

Wed, March 25 Indigenous Nutrition Modern wellness meets tradition with RDNs Kat Taylor & Derek Vidinha.

________________________________________

💡 Why You Should Attend

“To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art—and to eat traditionally is an act of reclamation.”

• Interactive Learning: Don’t just watch; grab your apron and cook along with a professional Indigenous chef on Monday!

• Community Wellness: Discover practical ways to use traditional foods for diabetes prevention and overall health.

• Ancestral Wisdom: Gain a deeper understanding of how the diets of the past can protect our future.

• Accessible to All: Since it’s on Zoom, you can join from anywhere.