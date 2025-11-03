NoMac – Business Lease, Rezoning, and Conditional Use Permits

Majestic NOMAC LLC, as the applicant, is requesting the following:
1. Approval for a Business Lease B-300 on 59.001 acres, more or less, of tribal and allotted land (the PROJECT”).
2. Rezoning from “C3” General Commercial to “LI” Light Industrial (22-ZN-01) to allow light industrial “by-right”.
3. Approval of ten (10) Conditional Use Permits (24-CUP-03 through 24-CUP-12). Approvals would allow certain uses that normally require additional Community approval to be allowed “by-right”.
Details
EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
December 3 @ 5:00 pm
END:
December 3 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Lehi Community Center | Mesa, Arizona United States
Contact Name:
Paul Alberts
Contact Email:
Contact Phone: