Climate Pollution Reduction Grant

Project Overview

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) was awarded funding through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program. This opportunity supports a two-phase effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve local air quality.

Phase 1: Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP)

In Phase 1, SRPMIC used the funding to develop a Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP) the Community’s first comprehensive effort to measure and understand its carbon footprint. The PCAP identifies near-term actions to cut climate pollution and lays the foundation for long-term planning through a future Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP).



Key elements of the PCAP include:

A greenhouse gas emissions inventory (base year: 2022)

Priority strategies for reducing emissions

Evaluation of co-benefits like improved air quality

Review of authority to carry out these actions

This effort involved collaboration across SRPMIC departments, tribal partners, and local, federal and regional agencies, with technical support from consultants.

Phase 2: Implementation Funding

Following the completion of its PCAP, SRPMIC was awarded nearly ten million dollars in competitive Phase 2 CPRG funding to begin implementing priority climate actions. This award will support a series of community-focused projects aimed at cutting emissions, improving public health, and creating long-term environmental and economic benefits.



In line with the Tribe’s commitment to enhancing quality of life through sustainable development, SRPMIC will use the implementation funds to carry out ten priority measures, including:

Fleet vehicle electrification Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations Home energy assessments Building retrofits Electric/battery-powered lawn and garden equipment voucher program Solar photovoltaic (PV) parking canopy installations Landfill gas reuse Tree planting program Land buy-back program Improved soil management

These initiatives will support the Community’s climate resilience goals while delivering measurable green house gas (GHG) reductions and co-benefits such as improved air quality and energy savings.



For more updates and ways to get involved, check back here or contact us at cprg@srpmic-nsn.gov or call (480) 362-7500.