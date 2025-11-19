Tip Manager | Salt River Police Department
See it? Say it. But want to remain anonymous?
For emergencies, call 911.
TipManager is not monitored 24/7.
Salt River Police Department Anonymous Tip Program
Salt River Police Department is introducing a new anonymous tip program.
Our TipManager allows members within our Community to connect with SRPD directly by submitting tips about a case, crime, or incident.
How to Submit a Tip
1. Text message
Text the keyword SRPDTIPS to 274637.
Your message must include the SRPDTIPS keyword so the system can connect your tip to Salt River Police Department. Message and data rates may apply.
2. Submit a tip online
You can also submit an anonymous tip online through our secure CityProtect site:
What You Can Report
Use TipManager to report information about:
- Unsolved crimes
- Suspicious activity
- Safety concerns
- Missing persons
- Photos and more
Anonymity is maintained unless you choose to share your contact information. If you provide contact information, SRPD may reach out to you for follow-up.
Thank you. We appreciate your commitment to keeping our Community safe.
Police Reports & Investigations
Learn More | Register for Alerts
8860 E Chaparral Road Suite #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85256