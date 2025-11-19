Tip Manager | Salt River Police Department

See it? Say it. But want to remain anonymous?

For emergencies, call 911.

TipManager is not monitored 24/7.

Salt River Police Department Anonymous Tip Program

Salt River Police Department is introducing a new anonymous tip program.

Our TipManager allows members within our Community to connect with SRPD directly by submitting tips about a case, crime, or incident.

How to Submit a Tip

1. Text message

Text the keyword SRPDTIPS to 274637.

Your message must include the SRPDTIPS keyword so the system can connect your tip to Salt River Police Department. Message and data rates may apply.

2. Submit a tip online

You can also submit an anonymous tip online through our secure CityProtect site:

What You Can Report

Use TipManager to report information about:

Unsolved crimes

Suspicious activity

Safety concerns

Missing persons

Photos and more

Anonymity is maintained unless you choose to share your contact information. If you provide contact information, SRPD may reach out to you for follow-up.

Thank you. We appreciate your commitment to keeping our Community safe.