Reports & Strategic Plans



Community Policing Strategic Plan

The Salt River Police Department’s Community Policing Plan reinforces our commitment to crime reduction and organizational transformation with strongly emphasizing the enhancement of community relations.

Developed from national best practices and enriched by feedback from both the community and our officers, this plan is dedicated to deeply embedding the principles of Community Policing within our department’s culture and operations.

Through this approach, we aim to strengthen our bonds with the community, ensuring a collaborative and proactive partnership that enhances safety for all.

