Reports & Strategic Plans

The Salt River Police Department’s Community Policing Plan reinforces our commitment to crime reduction and organizational transformation with strongly emphasizing the enhancement of community relations.
Developed from national best practices and enriched by feedback from both the community and our officers, this plan is dedicated to deeply embedding the principles of Community Policing within our department’s culture and operations.
Through this approach, we aim to strengthen our bonds with the community, ensuring a collaborative and proactive partnership that enhances safety for all.
This report highlights the significant strides we have made in various areas, from enhancing community relationships, and embracing technologies to implementing key organizational changes and focusing on Officer and Professional Staff wellness. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our Community and the tireless efforts of our officers and staff.
Thank you for your continued support and trust in the Salt River Police Department.
