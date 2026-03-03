The Planning Services Division guides land use and development within the Community by balancing cultural values, environmental stewardship, and economic growth. Through the implementation of the General Plan, Zoning Ordinance, Design Guidelines, and Development Codes, the division ensures that development decisions align with the Community Vision and long-term planning goals.

The General Plan serves as the Community’s master policy document for land use decisions, capital improvements, and neighborhood planning. It establishes long-term goals that are supported by the Zoning Ordinance and Development Standards. Compliance is maintained through comprehensive design review, site plan review, and field inspections to ensure development aligns with adopted policies.

Applications & Review Process

The Planning Services Division manages the review and approval of land use and development proposals to ensure they meet adopted regulations and Community standards. Applicants are guided through established procedures designed to support responsible growth while protecting the character and integrity of the Community.

Preliminary Application

A preliminary application meeting is required before submitting formal requests such as General Plan Amendments, Rezonings, Conditional Use Permits, Variances, or Design Review applications. This meeting provides applicants with information on development requirements, review procedures, application materials, and fee structures, while allowing staff to conduct an initial assessment of the proposal.

Planning & Zoning

Planning and Zoning ensures that development proposals comply with the Community’s adopted land use policies and zoning regulations. The division conducts preliminary land use assessments and processes applications for rezonings, conditional use permits, and variances to maintain consistency with Community goals.

Design Review

The purpose of Design Review is to make sure that all projects built within the Community are consistent with the Community’s land use planning policies and development regulations. Development and design standards set the developmental guidelines and the Design Review committee ensures that development plans meet the requirements.

Special Use Permits

Special Use Permits are required for certain events or activities occurring within the Community, particularly those impacting preserve lands, public roadways, or community safety. This process ensures that events are properly coordinated and conducted in a manner that protects residents, visitors, and Community resources.

Submit completed application and required materials to:

Julio Lugo | Julio.Lugo@srpmic-nsn.gov